Kurashev scores 1:48 into OT, Sharks beat Avalanche 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Philipp Kurashev scored his second goal of the game 1:48 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday.

Kurashev took a pass at the Colorado blue line, skated to the right circle and beat Mackenzie Blackwood with a wrister over the left shoulder.

San Jose’s 19-year-old star Macklin Celebrini scored his seventh goal of the season and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 36 shots.

Blackwood made 20 saves in his season debut for the Avalanche. He missed the first 12 games after having offseason surgery on a lower-body injury and didn’t face his first shot until midway through the first period.

Colorado remained winless in five games decided after regulation despite outshooting the Sharks 38-23.

Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who earned three of a possible four points in their second back-to-back set of the season.

Necas gave Colorado the lead 30 seconds in, the second straight day he scored in the first minute, and Celebrini tied it with 1:39 left in the first period.

The Sharks took the lead on Kurashev’s fourth goal 4:07 into the second but MacKinnon tied it later in the period on an awarded goal.

On the play, MacKinnon came in alone on Askarov, who made the initial save on the backhander. The puck sat in the crease behind Askarov and just before MacKinnon tapped it over the goal line right after the Sharks’ Jeff Skinner crashed into the right post and knocked the net off of its moorings.

MacKinnon was awarded the goal after a league review, his league-leading 10th of the season.

Taylor Makar, brother of Cale Makar, made his NHL debut. It is the first time since the franchise relocated to Colorado that brothers have played in the same game for the Avalanche.

Up next

Sharks: Host Detroit on Sunday night.

Avalanche: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

