Kristijan Kahlina makes game-winning save in shootout as Charlotte forces Game 3 with NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Kristijan Kahlina made a game-winning stop of Agustín Ojeda’s penalty kick in an eight-round shootout as Charlotte forced a Game 3 with a 7-6 victory over New York City FC on Saturday after the teams played to a scoreless draw in regulation.

Charlotte hosts NYCFC on Friday for a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

New York City was in control after making its first three penalty kicks before Julián Fernández went wide on the fourth attempt. Charlotte made its final six attempts after Ashley Westwood’s shot in the second round was deflected wide by Matt Freese.

Charlotte defender Nathan Byrne calmy sent a shot up the middle for Charlotte’s final PK goal.

Charlotte ended a two-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium.

Kahlina, the defending goalkeeper of the year, also won a penalty shootout in Game 2 of Charlott’s first round playoff series with Orlando last year to force a deciding game.

NYC took the first game of the best-of-three series, 1-0 on Tuesday.

