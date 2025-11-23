Kraken visit the Islanders after shootout win

Seattle Kraken (11-5-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (12-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Sunday,…

Seattle Kraken (11-5-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (12-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -169, Kraken +141; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Seattle Kraken after the Kraken beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime.

New York has a 4-4-1 record at home and a 12-8-2 record overall. The Islanders have a +six scoring differential, with 70 total goals scored and 64 given up.

Seattle has gone 5-4-2 on the road and 11-5-5 overall. The Kraken have a 10-0-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Schaefer has scored seven goals with eight assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has eight goals and six assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.