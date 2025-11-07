Kraken visit the Blues in Western Conference play

Seattle Kraken (6-3-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-8-2, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Saturday, 7…

Seattle Kraken (6-3-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-8-2, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken face off in Western Conference action.

St. Louis has a 2-4-2 record at home and a 5-8-2 record overall. The Blues have a 1-1-1 record in one-goal games.

Seattle has a 6-3-4 record overall and a 2-2-2 record in road games. The Kraken have a -4 scoring differential, with 34 total goals scored and 38 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk has three goals and five assists for the Blues. Pius Suter has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jaden Schwartz has four goals and six assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.