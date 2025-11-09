Kraken take on the Stars following overtime victory

Seattle Kraken (7-3-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4-3, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

Seattle Kraken (7-3-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4-3, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -231, Kraken +189; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken after the Kraken knocked off the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in overtime.

Dallas is 8-4-3 overall and 4-3-1 at home. The Stars are 5-0-2 in games decided by one goal.

Seattle has a 7-3-4 record overall and a 3-2-2 record in road games. The Kraken are 6-0-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Johnston has nine goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has two goals and seven assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

