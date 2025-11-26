Kolo Muani stands out for Tottenham with 2 goals and an assist in 5-3 loss to PSG

PARIS (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani gave a reminder why Paris Saint-Germain once paid so much money for him. The…

The France international had two goals and an assist for Tottenham in a 5-3 loss to PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday.

They were his first goals for Tottenham, which has him on loan from PSG this season.

The Champions League title holder trailed twice against Spurs at Parc des Princes with Kolo Muani causing problems with his touch and movement.

He joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt two years ago for 95 million euros (then $101 million), making him the third most expensive signing in the club’s history behind Neymar (222 million euros) and Kylian Mbappé (180 million euros).

But after only 11 goals in 54 games he was loaned out to Italian giant Juventus in the second half of last season — netting 10 times in 22 matches — and to Tottenham this season.

“It’s nice to come back here, but football isn’t an individual sport so I’m a little disappointed given the result,” Kolo Muani said. “We’re a little disappointed as we started the game in such a positive manner.”

He assisted with a back-post header across goal for Brazil’s Richarlison when Tottenham took the lead in the 35th minute.

Kolo Muani then hit a powerful shot from close range in the 50th to make it 2-1 after PSG failed to deal with a corner. Archie Gray’s hooked shot was cleared off the line by Willian Pacho, and Kolo Muani thumped the loose ball in, via the head of defender Marquinhos standing on the line.

For his second goal, Kolo Muani skipped past two defenders inside the penalty area before drilling a low shot into the bottom left corner in the 73rd to pull the score back to 4-3.

But Vitinha completed a fine hat trick from the penalty spot to make it 5-3 for PSG, which also scored through midfielder Fabián Ruiz and Pacho.

