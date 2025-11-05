Kochetkov’s 25 saves, Ehlers’ first goal lift Hurricanes over Rangers 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves in his season debut, Nikolaj Ehlers, Sean Walker and Seth Jarvis…

NEW YORK (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves in his season debut, Nikolaj Ehlers, Sean Walker and Seth Jarvis scored and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Ehlers, who signed with Carolina last summer after 10 seasons with Winnipeg, scored his first goal with the Hurricanes with 6:30 left in the opening period. Walker made it 2-0 with 3:53 to go in the second on a long shot from the right point that eluded goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Seth Jarvis added an empty-netter for his team-leading eighth goal. MIke Reilly had two assists.

Kochetkov missed the start of the season because of a lower-body injury. He won 27 games for Carolina last season. The 26-year-old Russian made a point-blank stop on Rangers captain J.T. Miller just over two minutes into the middle period during a power play. The shutout was the 11th of his career.

The Rangers had a three-game winning streak snapped. They are winless at home with just six goals in six games.

MAMMOTH 2, SABRES 1, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 47 seconds into overtime to lift Utah to a victory over Buffalo.

Keller wheeled through the Sabres zone and drove to the net where he slipped a shot past Alex Lyon that helped the Mammoth snap a two-game losing skid.

Nick Schmaltz also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 17 saves for Utah and added an assist on the winning goal.

Noah Ostlund scored and Lyon made 33 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have one win in their last five games, which each went to overtime or shootout, and have points in seven straight.

Schmaltz’s goal at 3:58 of the third period opened the scoring. His wrist shot from right circle got through Lyon for his eighth goal of the season.

Ostlund’s first NHL goal tied the game at 7:50 of the third when he batted home a puck that caromed off the glass and was knocked out of the air to the front of the net by Isak Rosen.

BRUINS 4, ISLANDERS 3, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Marat Khusnutdinov tied it late in the third period and had the lone shootout goal, helping Boston beat New York for its fourth straight victory.

Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves.

Bo Horvat scored twice for New York. Anthony Duclair also scored, and 18-year-old defenseman Mathew Schaefer hadan assist. Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots.

Swayman denied Simon Holmstrom, Horvat and Jonathan Drouin in the shootout as the Bruins improved to 8-7-0.

Khusnutdinov tied it at 3 with 4:54 remaining in the third period, converting a rebound in front after an Islanders turnover.

Horvat netted a go-ahead goal midway through the second period, using Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov as a screen before snapping a wrist shot from the high slot over Swayman’s glove.

Zacha tied it at 2 late in the second with a power-play goal, burying a rebound after Charlie McAvoy’s point shot deflected off traffic in front.

FLYERS 4, CANADIENS 3, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Bobby Brink scored twice, Trevor Zegras had the shootout winner and Philadelphia beat Montreal after blowing a three-goal lead.

Nikita Grebenkin and Cam York also scored for Philadelphia. York added an assist, Zegras had two helpers and Dan Vladar stopped 16 shots.

Kirby Dach scored twice for Montreal. Ivan Demidov had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki also scored. Sam Montembeault rebounded from a shaky start to make 38 saves.

The Flyers led 3-0 lead before the game was eight minutes old. Brink deflected a hard pass past Montembeault at 1:56 and Philadelphia struck twice more thanks to a 5-on-3 power play.

The Canadiens erupted with four goals in the second. Dach sparked the surge by hammering a shot into the net off the end boards before Demidov set up Suzuki on the power play. Dach then tied it, and Demidov put Montreal up 4-3 with a power-play marker.

Grebenkin tied it midway through the third.

WILD 3, PREDATORS 2, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored at 3:38 of overtime with the goal off its moorings and Minnesota overcame a last-second tying goal to beat the Nashville.

Predators goalie Justus Annunen knocked the goal out of place as he backed up on a rush. Johansson’s first shot hit the moving net and he got the puck back and slid it across the line. After a review, the goal was ruled good, infuriating the Nashville players and coaches.

Steven Stamkos tied it for Nashville with 0.3 seconds left in regulation and Annunen off for an extra attacker, beating the clock and goalie Filip Gustavsson with a one-timer from the left side. Defenseman Nick Blankenburg kept the puck in at the blue line and got the puck to Stamkos for his second goal of the season and 584th overall.

Minnesota closed a six-game homestand with consecutive victories after dropping the first four. Kirill Kaprizov and Zeev Buium scored power-play goals for the Wild, and Gustavsson made 32 saves.

Matthew Wood also scored for weary Nashville, with the Predators coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver at home Monday night. Annunen stopped 22 shots in his third game of season.

STARS 4, OILERS 3, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston had three assists before making the game-ending shot in a shootout as Dallas beat Edmonton, in their first meeting since the Oilers eliminated them in the Western Conference Final for the second season in a row.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist for the Stars.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Vasily Podkolzin scored for Edmonton, which led 2-0 only 7:07 in while playing for the third time in four days.

Casey DeSmith had 23 saves before stopping two of three shots in the shootout. Jake Oettinger was on the bench, but didn’t play for Dallas after the birth of his first child.

Stuart Skinner, who beat the Stars in the last two West finals, stopped 24 shots.

AVALANCHE 3, LIGHTNING 2

DENVER (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for his NHL-leading eighth victory of the season and Colorado Avalanche held off Tampa Bay in a rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

Playing against his former team, Ross Colton also scored to help the Avalanche — who beat Tampa Bay in 2022 to win the title — push their points total to an NHL-best 21. The Lightning had won five in a row.

Olofsson’s two-goal outing came seven days after his first career hat trick in a victory over New Jersey. Nathan MacKinnon had an assist, giving him a team-high 20 points and extending his points streak to seven games.

Nikita Kucherov scored his fifth goal of the season for Tampa Bay, giving the 32-year-old right wing seven points in his past three games against the Avalanche. The goal gave him 1,005 career points, breaking a tie with Brian Propp for 100th place in NHL history.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 31 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, RED WINGS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Akira Schmid made 24 saves for his second regular-season NHL shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored and Vegas beat the Detroit.

Barbashev scored with 6:15 left in the second period, beating goalie John Gibson with a backhander off a rebound.

Schmid played his 55th NHL game. The Swiss goalie’s other regular-season shutout came with New Jersey in a 7-0 victory over Philadelphia in February 2023.

Detroit missed a chance to take the Eastern Conference lead, finishing 3-2-0 on a five-game trip. The Red Wings will play seven of their next eight at home.

Gibson made 33 saves. The Red Wings are without forward Patrick Kane because of an undisclosed upper-body injury.

DUCKS 7, PANTHERS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier had his first career hat trick during a four-point performance, and Anaheim routed Florida for their fourth consecutive victory.

Nikita Nesterenko scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period before Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider and Jansen Harkins added third-period goals for the upstart Ducks, who surged back into first place in the Pacific Division.

Lukas Dostal made 18 saves as the Ducks improved to 4-1-0 at home and beat the defending champs for the second time in eight days.

Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the two-time Stanley Cup winners, who opened their four-game West Coast trip with a rough defensive performance. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves as Florida dropped to 1-5-0 on the road.

KINGS 3, JETS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored his 200th NHL career goal, Drew Doughty broke the Los Angeles record for goals by a defenseman and the Kings beat Winnipeg.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves and Kevin Fiala added a late power-play goal to help the Kings get their first home win of the season in six games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets, who dropped their first road game in five tries.

Kempe scored late in the first period to put the Kings in front, getting his sixth goal of the season by attacking the crease to put in Joel Armia’s centering pass from the trapezoid. Kempe is the ninth member of the 2014 draft class to reach 200 goals, getting there in 644 games.

Doughty passed franchise stalwart Rob Blake with his 162nd goal in 1,221 games with an empty-netter with 54 seconds remaining.

