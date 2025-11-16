Knicks forward OG Anunoby is out at least two weeks with a hamstring strain, AP source says

OG Anunoby will miss at least two weeks with a strained left hamstring in another injury blow for the New…

OG Anunoby will miss at least two weeks with a strained left hamstring in another injury blow for the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday.

Anunoby won’t travel on the Knicks’ five-game road trip that begins Monday in Miami, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement of Anunoby’s status. The forward will be evaluated again in two weeks.

Anunoby was hurt early in the Knicks’ 140-132 victory over the Heat on Friday. The Knicks were already without All-Star guard Jalen Brunson in that game because of a sprained right ankle.

Anunoby is third on the Knicks with 15.8 points per game and regarded as their top defensive player.

