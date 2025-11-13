Knicks and Heat meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Miami Heat (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-4, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Miami Heat (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -9.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat travel to face the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

New York finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 111.7 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

Miami went 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Heat averaged 26.4 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 115-107 in the last meeting on Oct. 26. Norman Powell led the Heat with 29 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 37 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (foot), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

