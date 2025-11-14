Kings visit the Senators after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (9-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (9-5-4, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7…

Los Angeles Kings (9-5-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (9-5-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Ottawa Senators after the Kings took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

Ottawa is 9-5-4 overall and 6-2-2 at home. The Senators have a 1-3-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Los Angeles is 8-1-2 on the road and 9-5-4 overall. The Kings have a +one scoring differential, with 53 total goals scored and 52 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has six goals and 12 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has six goals and 13 assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has scored six goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-1-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.