Kings visit Jazz Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Sacramento Kings (5-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-12, 11th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Sacramento Kings (5-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-12, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings visit the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Jazz are 2-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is first in the Western Conference with 29.6 assists per game led by Keyonte George averaging 7.2.

The Kings are 4-12 in conference games. Sacramento allows 123.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

The Jazz score 118.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 123.1 the Kings give up. The Kings average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 15.8 per game the Jazz allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Jazz 105-104 in their last matchup on Oct. 25. Zach LaVine led the Kings with 31 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 28.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Jazz. George is averaging 28 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 119.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.4 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Kevin Love: day to day (rest), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Kings: Dennis Schroder: day to day (hip), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

