Kings take advantage of Timberwolves’ 2nd straight collapse in 117-112 OT win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and the Sacramento Kings took advantage of Minnesota’s second straight stunning collapse, rallying late in regulation and outlasting the Timberwolves 117-112 in overtime.

On Friday night in Phoenix, the Timberwolves blew an eight-point lead with less than a minute left in a 114-113 loss. Against the Kings, they were up 10 with three minutes left.

After DeRozan tied it at 101 with two free throws with 34 seconds left in regulation, Anthony Edwards missed a jumper for Minnesota, and DeRozan and Malik Monk missed shots on the final possession.

The Kings won their second straight after rallying to beat Denver 128-123 on Saturday night on the road to end an eight-game losing streak. They are 5-13.

DeRozan made 15 free throws without a miss. Keegan Murray had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Monk added 22 points.

Edwards scored 43 points for Minnesota. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo each had 17, and Naz Reid added 15. The Timberwolves dropped to 10-7.

Timberwolves: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game.

Kings: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup game.

