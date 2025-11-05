Kings play the Panthers in a non-conference matchup

Florida Panthers (6-6-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (6-4-4, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10…

Florida Panthers (6-6-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (6-4-4, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Florida Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles is 1-3-2 at home and 6-4-4 overall. The Kings have given up 41 goals while scoring 39 for a -2 scoring differential.

Florida is 1-5-0 on the road and 6-6-1 overall. The Panthers have a 3– record in games decided by one goal.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has six goals and four assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Anton Lundell has three goals and six assists for the Panthers. Matthew Samoskevich has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, five penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

