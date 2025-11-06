Kings host Thunder Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-5, 11th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California;…

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (3-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Sacramento finished 40-42 overall, 26-26 in Western Conference games and 20-21 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Oklahoma City went 68-14 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Thunder averaged 26.9 assists per game on 44.6 made field goals last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 107-101 on Oct. 29. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (ribcage), Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Zach LaVine: day to day (back).

Thunder: Luguentz Dort: day to day (shoulder), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Chet Holmgren: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

