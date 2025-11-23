Kings bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Ottawa Senators (11-6-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-6-6, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Monday, 9…

Ottawa Senators (11-6-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-6-6, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to end their three-game slide when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Los Angeles has a 1-4-3 record in home games and a 10-6-6 record overall. The Kings have an 8-0-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Ottawa is 11-6-4 overall and 5-3-2 in road games. The Senators have gone 1-4-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has nine goals and seven assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 11 goals and nine assists for the Senators. Michael Amadio has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Senators: 6-1-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.