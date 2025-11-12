Kidd and Mavericks hope to move forward from firing of GM Nico Harrison

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Kidd and his Dallas Mavericks went into their game Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns hoping…

The game was Dallas’ first since embattled general manager Nico Harrison was fired Tuesday morning by Patrick Dumont, the franchise’s representative to the NBA Board of Governors. That happened only hours after the Mavericks felt as if they lost the home crowd Monday night in a 116-114 loss to Milwaukee during which the Bucks rallied from a 13-point deficit.

The chant of “Fire Nico! Fire Nico!” came from the stands multiple times while Mavericks were shooting free throws in the fourth period. That included with 1.2 seconds left after P.J. Washington Jr. missed a free throw that left Dallas two points behind with one free throw to go. Washington’s intentionally missed third free throw was batted around before being grabbed by the Bucks. The loss left the Mavericks at 3-8.

Harrison was under fire from fans almost from the instant that he made the Feb. 2 three-team trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package highlighted by Anthony Davis. Davis, the 32-year-old, 10-time All-Star has missed 30 of a possible 46 games since joining Dallas, including the last seven with a strained left calf.

“Yesterday was a tough day for everyone, for the organization,” said Kidd, who was brought in by Harrison –- as was every player on the current roster other than Dwight Powell. “When you’re losing someone because you’ve spent the last four years with, it’s tough. But I think when you look at the NBA, the season keeps going. We have to continue to push forward, and that’s what we’re committed to.

“It’s hard to keep guys here in this league when they start to think that the home team is not home and it becomes a visiting place. So, hopefully that changes tonight.”

“I felt like people weren’t really cheering us on,” said Washington, whose relationship with Harrison goes back to his high school days when Harrison worked for Nike.

The Mavericks have appointed Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi as co-interim general managers to oversee basketball operations.

“If they ask me for my input, I will be able to give it,” Kidd said. “But again, my focus is the team and making sure that we’re prepared for the Suns tonight and any other game that we go forward with.”

