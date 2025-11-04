Khusnutdinov scores tying goal in 3rd, adds lone shootout goal in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Marat Khusnutdinov tied it late in the third period and had the lone shootout goal, helping…

NEW YORK (AP) — Marat Khusnutdinov tied it late in the third period and had the lone shootout goal, helping the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves.

Bo Horvat scored twice for New York. Anthony Duclair also scored, and 18-year-old defenseman Mathew Schaefer hadan assist. Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots.

Swayman denied Simon Holmstrom, Horvat and Jonathan Drouin in the shootout as the Bruins improved to 8-7-0.

Khusnutdinov tied it at 3 with 4:54 remaining in the third period, converting a rebound in front after an Islanders turnover.

Horvat netted a go-ahead goal midway through the second period, using Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov as a screen before snapping a wrist shot from the high slot over Swayman’s glove.

Zacha tied it at 2 late in the second with a power-play goal, burying a rebound after Charlie McAvoy’s point shot deflected off traffic in front.

Just 46 seconds after Boston tied it at 1 earlier in the period, Horvat restored New York’s one-goal lead. Emil Heineman forced a turnover in the neutral zone to start a two-on-one rush with Mathew Barzal. Duclair opened the scoring at 5:11 of the first period, converting on a quick wrist shot from the slot.

Bruins: Host Ottawa Senators Thursday night.

Islanders: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

