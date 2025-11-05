Kempe scores 200th NHL goal, Doughty sets Kings record for defenseman in 3-0 win over Jets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored his 200th NHL career goal, Drew Doughty broke the Los Angeles record for…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored his 200th NHL career goal, Drew Doughty broke the Los Angeles record for goals by a defenseman and the Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves and Kevin Fiala added a late power-play goal to help the Kings get their first home win of the season in six games.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets, who dropped their first road game in five tries.

Kempe scored late in the first period to put the Kings in front, getting his sixth goal of the season by attacking the crease to put in Joel Armia’s centering pass from the trapezoid. Kempe is the ninth member of the 2014 draft class to reach 200 goals, getting there in 644 games.

Doughty passed franchise stalwart Rob Blake with his 162nd goal in 1,221 games with an empty-netter with 54 seconds remaining.

The Kings made changes by moving Armia to the top line and reuniting Mikey Anderson with longtime partner Doughty on the first defensive pair, and there were immediate returns as Armia and Anderson had the assists on Kempe’s goal.

Kings forward Corey Perry played in his 1,400th career game, becoming the 44th player in NHL history to do so and joining Brent Burns (1,511), Alex Ovechkin (1,503) and Anze Kopitar (1,464) among active players that have appeared in that many games.

Jets captain Adam Lowry made his season debut after undergoing hip surgery in late May, centering the third line. Lowry had a career-high 18 goals last season.

Up Next

Jets: At San Jose on Friday night.

Kings: Host Florida on Thursday night.

