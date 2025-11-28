Kaprizov’s two goals lead Wild to 3-2 shootout win over Avalanche, extending streak to seven

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals in regulation, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy scored in the…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals in regulation, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, and the Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Minnesota, a league-best 11-1-1 in November, got 39 saves from Jesper Wallstedt, who won his sixth straight start and improved to 7-0-2 this season.

The loss was the first in 11 games for Colorado, now 10-0-2 in November.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and assist, and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for the Avalanche. Scott Wedgewood stopped 35 shots, but his career-high eight-game winning streak ended.

The game was the eighth time in NHL history each team had a winning streak of six-plus contests entering play. The last was Jan. 7, 2020, when Tampa Bay and Vancouver met with seven-game streaks.

With the teams tied 1-1 in the shootout, Boldy beat Wedgewood in the third round and Wallstedt made a glove save on Cale Makar.

Landeskog tied the game with less than nine minutes to play in regulation, outmuscling Brock Faber for a puck at the right post and lifting it past Wallstedt.

LIGHTNING 6, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored a pair of unassisted goals in the second period and Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over Detroit.

Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists for Tampa Bay, while Jake Guentzel supplied a goal and an assist. Gage Goncalves and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning.

Nikita Kucherov extended his point streak to eight games with two assists. He has four goals and 11 assists during that span.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots to extend his personal winning streak to six games. Vailevskiy has limited opponents to a combined seven goals during that stretch.

J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen led Detroit’s offense with a goal and an assist apiece. Dylan Larkin added his team-high 14th goal and John Gibson made 22 saves. The Red Wings have lost three straight.

RANGERS 6, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals to help New York beat Boston.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists for New York in its third consecutive win. Carson Soucy, Alexis Lafreniere and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 19 shots.

Boston played without key forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said both players are day to day.

Morgan Geekie scored his 18th goal for the Bruins, who trailed 4-0 after two periods. Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves.

Panarin scored his eighth goal 3:28 into the first. He also picked up an assist on Soucy’s second goal at 12:02.

Zibanejad’s two goals came 45 seconds apart in the middle period after Boston’s Hampus Lindholm was assessed a double minor for high sticking.

DEVILS 5, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Allen stopped 42 shots for his 29th career shutout and Arseny Gritsyuk scored twice in New Jersey’s win over Buffalo.

Nico Hischier, Brenden Dillon and Paul Cotter also scored, and the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils snapped a three-game road skid.

The shutout was Allen’s first since a 34-save outing in a 4-0 win at Montreal on Feb. 8. And the 35-year-old goalie improved to 8-4 this season while bouncing back from allowing six goals on 35 shots in a 6-3 loss at Philadelphia on Nov. 22.

The Sabres were shut out for the third time this season. Alex Lyon stopped 18 shots in his first appearance since being yanked after allowing two goals on three shots in an eventual 6-3 loss at Colorado on Nov. 13.

FLAMES 5, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist, MacKenzie Weegar scored against his former team, and Calgary shook off a sleepy start to beat Florida.

Yan Kuznetsov got his first NHL goal and Morgan Frost got the goal that put Calgary ahead for good, as the Flames won for the fourth time in five games. Farabee sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:03 left.

Devin Cooley gave up goals on the first two shots he saw, then stopped the next 30 for Calgary.

Evan Rodrigues and Sam Bennett scored in the first 2:58 for Florida, which wasted a 2-0 lead — on home ice, no less — for the second consecutive game, after falling 4-2 to Philadelphia on Wednesday. Brad Marchand scored midway through the third, his 15th of the season for Florida.

BLUES 4, SENATORS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matthew Kessel and Pavel Buchnevich each scored in the third period to help St. Louis beat Ottawa.

Jordan Kyrou and Oskar Sundqvist also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for St. Louis, which won for the third time in its last 10 games.

David Perron, Fabian Zetterlund and Shane Pinto scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 27 saves for Ottawa, which has gone 3-2 over the first five games of a seven-game road trip.

Kessel swatted in a rebound for his second goal of the season to take a 4-3 lead just 1 minute, 48 seconds after Perron scored his third goal of the season 7:31 into the third period to tie the game at 3-all.

Buchnevich one-timed a feed from Brayden Schenn for his third goal of the season 5:33 into the third period to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead. Buchnevich’s first even-strength goal of the season snapped a 16-game scoring drought since scoring his last goal on Oct. 25 at Detroit.

Kyrou backhanded a feed from Jake Neighbours past Merilainen for his team-leading seventh goal of the season 2:01 into the third period to tie the game at 2-2.

FLYERS 4, ISLANDERS 3, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored in regulation and during the shootout, Travis Konecny also had a goal in the shootout, and Philadelphia beat New York.

Tyson Foerster and Sean Couturier also scored in regulation for Philadelphia, which took a 3-0 lead less than two minutes into the second period. Samuel Ersson finished with 28 saves as the Flyers won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Rookie Matthew Schaefer had a goal and an assist, and Emil Heineman and Anders Lee also scored for New York, which lost for the third time in its last four games. David Rittich made 18 saves.

Schaefer became the first teenage defenseman in NHL history to score eight goals through his first 25 career games, breaking a tie with Bobby Orr when he scored 8:11 into the second.

The Islanders erased the three-goal deficit with a second-period scoring burst. Lee capped the barrage, tying the game on a power play in the final minute of the period. It was New York’s first man-advantage goal in its last 30 opportunities.

CANADIENS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cole Caufield had a goal and assist to extend his point streak to six games, and Montreal handed slumping Vegas a loss.

Zach Bolduc and Juraj Slafkovský also each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens, who have won three straight games. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves and was within 4:44 of his first shutout since a 4-0 win over Carolina on Feb. 25. That also was the last time Montreal blanked an opponent.

Mark Stone scored the lone Golden Knights goal to help Vegas avoid being shut out for the second time this season. That goal gave Stone at least a point in all eight of his games this season. He was playing in just his second game since returning from a wrist injury. Akira Schmid saved 15 shots.

The Golden Knights suffered their fourth straight regulation or overtime loss, and are 2-4-3 in their most recent nine home games.

SHARKS 3, CANUCKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith and William Eklund each scored a power-play goal, helping San Jose top Vancouver.

Adam Gaudette also scored as San Jose won for the fourth time in six games. Macklin Celebrini had two assists, and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 32 shots.

Vancouver dropped to 1-1-0 on a challenging four-game trip. Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson scored for the Canucks, and Nikita Tolopilo made 21 saves in his second start this season and fourth of his career.

Vancouver had a late 6-on-4 opportunity after pulling Tolopilo with Celebrini in the penalty box. But San Jose held on.

The Canucks grabbed an early lead when Boeser scored his ninth goal of the season on the team’s second shot 4:28 into the first.

The Sharks responded with Smith’s power-play goal at 9:25. Celebrini dumped the puck to Alexander Wennberg on the right side of the net, and Wennberg dished it to Smith on the other side.

HURRICANES 5, JETS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored three goals and Carolina beat Winnipeg in a matchup that featured a pair of rookie goalies.

Jarvis, a Winnipeg native, clinched the hat trick on an empty-net goal with 1:03 to play — one of four Carolina goals in the final 8 1/2 minutes.

Jordan Martinook broke a third-period tie with his first goal of November before Jarvis’ second tally of the game came just 47 seconds later. Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov each provided two assists. Alexander Nikishin completed the scoring.

Brandon Bussi made 12 saves for Carolina, which won for the first time in three games. He improved his record to 6-1.

Mark Scheifele scored his team-best 13th goal for the Jets, who have lost a season-worst four consecutive games. Winnipeg goalie Thomas Milic stopped 30 shots in his NHL debut.

Jarvis leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals.

CAPITALS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored his 10th goal on a one-timer with 3:56 left, and Washington rallied from two goals down to defeat Toronto.

Chychrun extended his points streak to 10 games. It was the NHL-best 22nd goal scored by a Washington defenseman. Tom Wilson later added Washington’s 23rd — and his 13th this season — on an empty-netter.

The Capitals closed out a 3-1-0 homestand.

Anthony Beauvillier tied it at 2 on a one-timer of Alex Ovechkin’s feed with 6:44 left. Connor McMichael picked up an assist on Chychrun’s game-winner after he started Washington’s rally when he converted a second-chance opportunity late in the second period.

Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies scored for the Maple Leafs, who dropped to 2-7-0 on the road while coming up empty in a bid for their first back-to-back away wins of the season.

DUCKS 5, KINGS 4, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Leo Carlsson had a goal and two assists, helping Anaheim rally for a shootout win over Los Angeles.

Chris Kreider, Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov also scored for the Ducks, and Mason McTavish had two assists. Ville Husso made 23 saves in his first start of the season.

Alex Turcotte and Joel Edmundson scored for Los Angeles in the third period, but the Kings dropped the first of four Freeway Face-off games this season between the Southern California rivals. Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

Mintyukov cut it to 4-3 with 9:18 remaining when he awkwardly pulled the puck out of his skates and got enough on a wrist shot. Carlsson tied it with 1:32 to go on a one-timer from Jackson LaCombe with Husso pulled for an extra attacker.

Troy Terry and McTavish made their attempts in the shootout, and Husso saved tries by Fiala and Adrian Kempe.

PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kris Letang scored 58 seconds into overtime, Sidney Crosby had two goals and Pittsburgh defeated Columbus.

Tommy Novak faked a shot and passed to Letang, who beat Jet Greaves on a snap shot past his glove.

It was Letang’s 12th overtime goal, moving him into a tie with Erik Karlsson and Seth Jones for third-most by a defenseman in NHL history.

Bryan Rust also scored and Novak had two assists for the Penguins in their second straight win. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, becoming the first Columbus defenseman to record three different home goal streaks of at least three games. Sean Monahan and Brendan Gaunce also scored, and Greaves made 20 saves.

The Blue Jackets have gone to overtime in eight of their last 11 games. They are 4-2-5 in their last 11 overall.

STARS 4, MAMMOTH 3

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored 28 seconds into a two-minute, five-on-three power play late in the second period to lift Dallas to a win over Utah.

Roope Hintz matched a career high by scoring in his fourth straight game, and Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson scored 1:02 apart midway through the second period for the Stars, who have won three straight and are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games.

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his 11th win, tied for second place in the NHL.

Logan Cooley, Kevin Rooney and Jack McBain scored for the Mammoth, who began a season-long six-game road trip. Vitek Vanecek stopped 24 of 28 shots he faced.

Johnston scored his NHL-best 10th power-play goal after Kevin Stenlund and Ian Cole were both called for tripping during a delayed penalty.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist, helping Nashville beat slumping Chicago.

Matthew Wood also scored as last-place Nashville posted its second straight win. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Evangelista picked up his 100th career point when he beat Arvid Soderblom with 3:33 left in the second period, giving Nashville a 3-2 lead. It was his third goal of the season and No. 36 in 195 career games — all with the Predators.

Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Chicago in its fifth consecutive loss. Soderblom stopped 25 shots.

Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky picked up an assist in his return to the lineup after missing three games because of an upper-body injury.

