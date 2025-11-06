Jordan Staal marks Hurricanes milestone with rare fight

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal broke the record for games played as a Carolina Hurricane and then missed a…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal broke the record for games played as a Carolina Hurricane and then missed a long stretch of Thursday night’s game after a rare fight.

It turned out to be a rewarding evening as the Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3.

The Carolina captain played in his 910th game in a Hurricanes jersey, pulling ahead of brother Eric Staal.

“I appreciate the boys battling it out for me there,” Staal said. “Getting a good memory out of milestone game and getting the two points. It has been a fun ride. It has been a lot of fun with these guys here and all the other teammates I’ve played with it has been just a joy and blessing and I’m just happy to keep going.”

Jordan Staal, 37, is third in franchise history in games played when the team’s time as the Hartford Whalers is included behind Ron Francis (1,186) and Glen Wesley (913).

Staal played his first six NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He comes to the rink every day and puts the team first,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “In today’s day and age, it’s not unique, but it’s getting harder and harder to find.”

Staal was involved in his first fight since February 2017, when he rushed Minnesota’s Tyler Pitlick in the first period after Pitlick’s blow to the head of Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield.

“He’s our leader,” Brind’Amour said. “We talk a lot about him and we can’t say enough great things. That’s just another one of those things he does for our group and is willing to do.”

That scuffle drew Staal a five-minute fighting major and a 10-minute instigator penalty, even though Pitlick was done for the night with a match penalty.

After returning to the ice, Staal’s influence remained high. He won his final 10 faceoffs.

Chatfield’s injury marked another blow to the Hurricanes’ defensive corps.

“It’s just the way this year has gone,” Brind’Amour said. “We can’t get healthy and keep losing key pieces, that’s rough. I don’t know how long (Chatfield) is going to be out.”

Carolina has already been without Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere because of injuries, though the Hurricanes got K’Andre Miller back Thursday after a six-game absence with a lower-body injury. Miller played more than 23 minutes.

The Hurricanes have back-to-back games this weekend, facing Buffalo at home Saturday and visiting Toronto on Sunday.

