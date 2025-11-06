Jets visit the Sharks in Western Conference play

Winnipeg Jets (9-4, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-6-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Friday,…

Winnipeg Jets (9-4, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-6-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice in Western Conference play.

San Jose has a 5-6-3 record overall and a 2-3-3 record on its home ice. The Sharks have scored 48 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Winnipeg has gone 4-1-0 on the road and 9-4 overall. The Jets have conceded 33 goals while scoring 45 for a +12 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has eight goals and 13 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has eight goals and nine assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

