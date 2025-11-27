Jets take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Winnipeg Jets (12-10, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (14-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 5…

Winnipeg Jets (12-10, in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (14-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets aim to break their three-game slide with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina has a 14-7-2 record overall and a 6-3-1 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have gone 5-1-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Winnipeg is 12-10 overall and 6-5-0 on the road. The Jets have a +six scoring differential, with 69 total goals scored and 63 allowed.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in the last matchup. Jordan Staal led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 12 goals and seven assists for the Hurricanes. Staal has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 18 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.