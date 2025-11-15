Jesper Wallstedt makes 28 saves for 2nd straight shutout, Wild beat Ducks 2-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota backup Jesper Wallstedt made 28 saves for his second straight shutout and Wild beat…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota backup Jesper Wallstedt made 28 saves for his second straight shutout and Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Saturday night.

Wallstedt extended his shutout streak to 141:09 after beating Calgary 2-0 on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old Swede’s biggest save Saturday came when he robbed Frank Valtrano alone in front late in the second period. He’s the backup to Filip Gustavsson, the fellow Swede who signed a five-year, $34 million extension Oct. 4.

Marcus Johansson scored in the second period and Matt Boldy added an empty-netter.

Minnesota improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games, allowing just 12 goals in that stretch. The Wild are 19-1-0 against the Ducks dating to the 2020-21 season, including six straight wins since March 14, 2024.

Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for Pacific Division-leading Anaheim. The Ducks have scored just four goals in losing three in a row after winning nine of their previous 10. Anaheim entered the day averaging 3.88 goals per game, second-best in the NHL.

Johansson opened the scoring 55 seconds into the second. Down the slot a stride behind Ryan Strome, Johansson got a pass from Boldy, went from forehand to backhand to deke Mrazek and lifted the puck past the down goalie. Johansson has seven goals this season after scoring just 11 goals each of the past two seasons.

The Wild have scored first in a franchise-record eight consecutive games.

Minnesota was 0 for 7 on the power play; Anaheim 0 for 2.

Anaheim center Mikael Granlund, who returned Thursday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury, missed the game with the same issue. Wild right wing Vladimir Tarasenko missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Ducks: Open a six-game homestand against Utah on Monday night.

Wild: Host Vegas on Sunday night.

