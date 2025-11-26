Jenner has 2 goals and 2 assists to help the Charge rout the expansion Goldeneyes 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa captain Brianne Jenner had two goals and two assists and the Charge routed the expansion…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa captain Brianne Jenner had two goals and two assists and the Charge routed the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Mannon McMahon, Anna Meixner and Rebecca Leslie also scored to help Ottawa rebound from a 4-0 home loss to New York in its opener Saturday night.

Rory Guilday and Gabbie Hughes had two assists, and Gwyneth Philips made 18 saves.

Claire Thompson scored for Vancouver, and former Charge goalie Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 30 shots. The Goldeneyes won their opener 4-3 in overtime at home against Seattle on Friday night.

Goldeneyes: At New York on Saturday.

Charge: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night in a rematch of the championship series last season. Minnesota won the series 3-1 for its second straight title.

