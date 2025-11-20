Jazz and Thunder meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-9, 10th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake…

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Jazz have gone 0-3 against division opponents. Utah has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Thunder are 11-1 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 46.5 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 11.0.

The Jazz make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (42.3%). The Thunder are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 48.1% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 23 points and 7.1 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hartenstein is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 116.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 122.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Filipowski: day to day (wrist).

Thunder: Aaron Wiggins: day to day (thigh), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: day to day (wrist), Kenrich Williams: day to day (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

