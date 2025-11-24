Jayden Addai scores 2 goals as Como beats Torino 5-1 to move into Serie A top 6

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jayden Addai scored a goal in each half as Como beat Torino 5-1 on Monday to…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Jayden Addai scored a goal in each half as Como beat Torino 5-1 on Monday to move into the top six of Serie A and extend its unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions.

The 20-year-old Dutch winger put Cesc Fàbregas’ team ahead nine minutes before the break when he got on the end of a precise cutback from Jesus Rodriguez.

Torino equalized on the stroke of halftime when Nikola Vlašić scored a penalty after a handball in the box.

But Addai slotted home a low right-footed shot from 20 meters seven minutes after the restart to put Como back in the driver’s seat.

Spaniard Jacobo Ramón added a third with a header in the 71st before Nico Paz made it 4-1 five minutes later.

Martin Baturina took advantage of a poor back pass to rifle the ball under the goalkeeper to close out the scoring.

Como’s first victory at Torino since April 1986 lifted the team into sixth place, one point above Juventus.

Torino remains in 12th place.

Later, Sassuolo and Pisa drew 2-2 in a clash of clubs led by World Cup winning teammates Fabio Grosso and Alberto Gilardino.

Kristian Thorstvedt poked home a cross for Sassuolo in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a point.

Pisa took the lead after just four minutes when a video review pulled back play and awarded it an early penalty. Angola striker M’Bala Nzola scored his second spot kick of the season.

However, Sassuolo was level two minutes later. A headed clearance fell kindly to Nemanja Matic whose swiveled volley gave keeper Adrian Šemper no chance.

Henrik Wendel Meister’s deflected shot with nine minutes left put Pisa back in front before Thorstvedt’s late equalizer for ninth-place Sassuolo.

Pisa has now gone six league games without defeat, although Giladrino’s team remains in 16th place.

