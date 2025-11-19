Jaquez and Miami take on Golden State in non-conference play

Golden State Warriors (9-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Wednesday,…

Golden State Warriors (9-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Golden State face off in non-conference action.

The Heat have gone 6-1 at home. Miami is second in the NBA averaging 124.6 points and is shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Warriors have gone 4-7 away from home. Golden State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Heat allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 27.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler III is averaging 33.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 62.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 121.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (foot), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.