James van Riemsdyk’s shootout goal lifts Red Wings over Sharks 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored in the fourth round of a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored in the fourth round of a shootout, lifting the Detroit Red Wings past the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond both had goals as the Red Wings won their fourth in five games. Goalie Cam Talbot made 16 saves and stopped all four shots by San Jose during the shootout.

Detroit was the more aggressive team most of the night and led 2-1 in the third period before Sam Dickinson’s first career goal with 3:05 remaining forced overtime. Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sharks.

Van Riemsdyk’s goal came after San Jose goalie Alex Nedeljkovic blocked shots by Raymond and Alex DeBrincat, and Dylan Larkin’s shot missed.

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft, had his streak of seven consecutive games with at least one point snapped.

Both goalies were exceptional for most of the night and each made several point-blank saves. Nedeljkovic started in place of Yaroslav Askarov because the Sharks were on the second half of a back-to-back.

That goalie dominance prevented either offense from getting much going early.

Raymond ended the scoring drought with his fourth goal of the season with 1:55 left in the second period. With traffic in front of the Sharks net, Raymond fired a wrist shot that went past defenseman Timothy Liljegren and Nedeljkovic into the upper right corner of the goal.

Skinner tied it with his fourth goal of the season 49 seconds into the third period

Seider’s first goal of the season midway through the third gave Detroit a 2-1 lead before Dickinson flicked in a deflected save to set up overtime.

Up next

Red Wings: Visit the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Sharks: Visit the Kraken on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.