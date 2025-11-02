Jalen Duren’s 33 points lead Pistons to victory over Mavericks in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jalen Duren had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Cade Cunningham added 21 points with 18 assists…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jalen Duren had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Cade Cunningham added 21 points with 18 assists and the Detroit Pistons pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 122-110 in Mexico City on Saturday night.

Duncan Robinson added 18 points and Ausar Thompson had 15 for the Pistons, who won their second game in a row.

D’Angelo Russell came off the bench to score 31 points while first overall pick Cooper Flagg scored a season high 16 points on 3-for-14 shooting for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks led 93-87 after three quarters but were outscored 35-17 in the fourth.

Dallas played without forward Anthony Davis, who is expected to miss two games with left leg injury sustained on Wednesday against Indiana.

It was the 15th regular-season game played in Mexico City, and it was the fourth for the Mavericks, more than any other franchise. The Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic have played in Mexico City three times each.

