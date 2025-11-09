Islanders take on the Devils following Horvat’s 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (7-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey;…

New York Islanders (7-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-0 win over the New York Rangers.

New Jersey has an 11-4 record overall and a 2-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils have given up 44 goals while scoring 51 for a +7 scoring differential.

New York has a 3-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 7-6-2 record overall. The Islanders have a +one scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 49 conceded.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Brown has scored five goals with one assist for the Devils. Jack Hughes has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has three goals and nine assists for the Islanders. Horvat has scored seven goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.