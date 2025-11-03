Islanders play the Bruins after Schaefer’s 2-goal showing

Boston Bruins (7-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (6-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Tuesday,…

Boston Bruins (7-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (6-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Boston Bruins after Matthew Schaefer scored two goals in the Islanders’ 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

New York has gone 4-2-0 in home games and 6-5-1 overall. The Islanders are 2-1-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Boston is 1-4-0 on the road and 7-7 overall. The Bruins have gone 3-5-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has scored seven goals with six assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Charlie McAvoy has 10 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored seven goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Bruins: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

