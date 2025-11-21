Islanders play the Blues following Shabanov’s 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (6-9-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (12-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

St. Louis Blues (6-9-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (12-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the St. Louis Blues after Maxim Shabanov’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Islanders’ 5-0 win.

New York is 12-7-2 overall and 4-3-1 at home. The Islanders are ninth in NHL play with 88 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

St. Louis is 6-9-6 overall and 3-4-2 on the road. The Blues have a 2-3-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has scored 14 goals with 11 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has six goals and six assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blues: 3-3-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

