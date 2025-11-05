Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram returns from injury

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram made his long-awaited return from injury after more than a month on…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram made his long-awaited return from injury after more than a month on the sidelines.

Thuram was brought on in the 71st minute of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Kairat, with Inter leading 2-1.

It was Thuram’s first appearance since pulling a hamstring in a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague on Sept. 30.

The 28-year-old Thuram had scored five goals and added two assists in seven matches this season before his injury.

It will also be welcome news for France, which has crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Ukraine and Azerbaijan next week.

