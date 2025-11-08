Indiana visits Denver, aims to stop road skid

Indiana Pacers (1-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (6-2, fourth in the Western Conference) Denver; Saturday, 9…

Indiana Pacers (1-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (6-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -12; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will look to end its three-game road skid when the Pacers take on Denver.

Denver went 50-32 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets averaged 120.8 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Indiana finished 50-32 overall, 29-22 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 115.1 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: out (hamstring), T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (shoulder), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out (ankle), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

