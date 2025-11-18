Indiana faces Charlotte on home skid

Charlotte Hornets (4-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7…

Charlotte Hornets (4-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to end its three-game home skid with a victory against Charlotte.

The Pacers are 0-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is the Eastern Conference leader with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Jackson averaging 2.8.

The Hornets are 3-6 in conference play. Charlotte ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The Pacers score 108.9 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Hornets allow. The Pacers average 116.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 123.4 the Pacers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 25 points over the past 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 17.6 points and six rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 107.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 111.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Quenton Jackson: out (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out (acl), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: out (shoulder), Liam McNeeley: out (illness).

