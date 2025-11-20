Hurricanes visit the Jets after Blake’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-7, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-7, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Winnipeg Jets after Jackson Blake’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 shootout loss.

Winnipeg is 12-7 overall and 6-3-0 at home. The Jets have a +11 scoring differential, with 63 total goals scored and 52 given up.

Carolina has a 13-5-2 record overall and a 7-3-1 record on the road. The Hurricanes are 5-0-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored six goals with eight assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 10 goals and seven assists for the Hurricanes. Nikolaj Ehlers has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

