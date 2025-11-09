Hurricanes take win streak into game against the Maple Leafs

Carolina Hurricanes (10-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-6-1, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (10-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-6-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -129, Maple Leafs +107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 7-3-1 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs have a 4-1-1 record in one-goal games.

Carolina has a 10-4 record overall and a 5-3-0 record in road games. The Hurricanes have given up 38 goals while scoring 53 for a +15 scoring differential.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored six goals with 15 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jackson Blake has four goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.