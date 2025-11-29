Hurricanes take on the Flames following Jarvis’ hat trick

Calgary Flames (9-14-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5…

Calgary Flames (9-14-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Calgary Flames after Seth Jarvis’ hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets in the Hurricanes’ 5-1 win.

Carolina has gone 7-3-1 at home and 15-7-2 overall. The Hurricanes are 6-1-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Calgary has a 9-14-3 record overall and a 5-10-1 record on the road. The Flames have a 2-8-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis has 15 goals and seven assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has four goals over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has five goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.