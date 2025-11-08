Houston visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo’s 41-point outing

Houston Rockets (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30…

Houston Rockets (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Houston Rockets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 126-110 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall a season ago while going 28-14 at home. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

Houston finished 52-30 overall, 31-21 in Western Conference games and 23-18 on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 8.4 steals, 5.0 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Taurean Prince: day to day (neck).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

