Houston takes road win streak into matchup with Utah

Houston Rockets (12-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (6-12, 11th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Houston Rockets (12-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (6-12, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Utah trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Jazz are 3-9 in conference play. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 118.6 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Rockets are 5-3 in Western Conference play. Houston is the league leader with 16.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 5.0.

The Jazz are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets average 121.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 125.2 the Jazz give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 28.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Durant is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 31.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 122.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.9 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 118.9 points, 49.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: day to day (personal), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Tari Eason: out (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.