Hornets take on the Lakers in cross-conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a non-conference matchup.

Charlotte finished 19-63 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.9% from deep last season.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall with a 19-22 record on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 48.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Collin Sexton: day to day (neck), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (sciatica), Austin Reaves: day to day (groin), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.