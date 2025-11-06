Hofer makes 28 saves and Joseph scores short-handed as Blues blank Sabres 3-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Hofer made 28 saves in his third NHL shutout and the St. Louis Blues got…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Hofer made 28 saves in his third NHL shutout and the St. Louis Blues got a short-handed goal and two assists from Mathieu Joseph to beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Thursday night.

Justin Faulk added a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugsted also scored as the Blues won for just the second time in 10 games (2-6-2). It was their first shutout since the season opener.

Coming off a 6-1 loss at Washington the night before, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery held a mandatory morning skate prior to playing the second game of a back-to-back and scratched top-scoring forward Jordan Kyrou to try and spark the struggling Blues.

The Sabres had their seven-game point streak (3-0-4) snapped in getting shut out for the first time since their opening game. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 14 shots in his third game this season. Luukkonen was Buffalo’s starting goalie prior to a preseason lower-body injury.

St. Louis took the lead during a first period in which it had just four shots on goal. Joseph stole the puck from Jack Quinn in the defensive zone and beat Luukkonen from the high slot on a partial breakaway 12:38 into the game.

Hofer gloved Josh Doan’s shot from inside the crease earlier on the penalty kill that produced Joseph’s goal. The backup goalie improved to 2-3-0 after allowing 20 goals in his past five appearances.

Bjugstad made it 2-0 early in the second with a shot from the left circle that went between Luukkonen’s pads.

Faulk scored into an empty net with 1:02 remaining.

Jimmy Snuggerud appeared to score for the Blues in the third, but officials determined he kicked the puck into the net after the Sabres challenged.

