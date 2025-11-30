Hertl scores twice, Lindbom gets his 1st NHL win in the Knights’ 4-3 victory over the Sharks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored twice, Carl Lindbom made 18 saves for his first NHL victory and the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored twice, Carl Lindbom made 18 saves for his first NHL victory and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Hertl, who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Sharks, scored the first and last goals for the Knights. He has three goals and three assists against the Sharks since arriving in Vegas.

Colton Sissons and Mitch Marner also scored for Vegas.

Lindbom improved to 1-4-2, coming up big during a game-ending 6-on-4 power play for the Sharks by making two saves.

The 22-year-old Swede pumped his left fist as the final horn sounded and was immediately embraced by captain Mark Stone.

With netminder Carter Hart eligible to join the Knights on Dec. 1, and starter Adin Hill still out of the lineup, it remains to be seen if Lindbom will stay with the team or head to its AHL squad in nearby Henderson.

The Golden Knights have won nine in a row against San Jose and improved to 29-2-5 overall against the Sharks, who had won eight of their previous 12.

Will Smith had two goals and William Eklund also scored for San Jose. Alex Nedeljkovic made 20 saves.

The Sharks struck first, with Smith getting his first goal early in the opening period. Hertl responded later in the period.

Vegas scored three straight goals in the first 12:38 of the second period to take a 4-1 lead before the Sharks closed the period with goals from Smith and Eklund.

Up Next

San Jose: Hosts Utah on Monday night.

Vegas: Hosts Chicago on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.