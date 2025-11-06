Laila Edwards shines in homecoming. USA beats Canada 4-1 in women’s hockey Rivalry Series-opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — On a night Taylor Heise and Abbey Murphy combined for four goals in Team USA women’s hockey…

CLEVELAND (AP) — On a night Taylor Heise and Abbey Murphy combined for four goals in Team USA women’s hockey Rivalry Series-opening 4-1 win over Canada, the forwards deferred the spotlight to teammate Laila Edwards.

“Queen of Cleveland,” Heise said Thursday night. “That’s what we’ve been calling her all week.”

The 21-year-old Edwards took center stage in her homecoming by getting the loudest cheers when her name was announced. She was invited by captain Hilary Knight to take the ceremonial opening faceoff against Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin. And to top it off, Edwards had the primary assist on the American’s first goal.

“I just felt the electricity,” Edwards said of her point shot that was tipped in by Heise to tie the score at 1 midway through the first period. “I was super excited and kind of shocked And the lights went off and I was like, ‘This is awesome.'”

Edwards is a forward-turned-defenseman from Cleveland Heights, and the first Black female player to skate for Team USA.

And up until last weekend, the Wisconsin senior wasn’t sure if she would be able to play. Edwards hurt her knee in a college game three weeks ago and is still wearing a brace.

“Incredible. She deserves every bit of (the attention),” Murphy said. “Super cool to have the city behind her.”

Heise scored and set up each of Murphy’s three goals. Projected U.S. starter Aerin Frankel stopped 26 shots, and the Americans have won three straight against their cross-border rival. The run dates to a two-game sweep of Canada at the world championships in the Czech Republic in April, including a 4-3 overtime win in the title game.

Sarah Fillier scored for Canada. Eve Gascon stopped 22 shots in her Canadian national team debut. The University of Minnesota-Duluth junior got the start with coach Troy Ryan going with a younger lineup. Canada left several veterans at home to rest up, including goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens.

The teams meet again in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday. The four-game series between the global powers then concludes with two games in Edmonton, Alberta, next month.

While the Americans are the defending world champs, the Canadians are the defending Olympic champions, winning their fifth gold at the 2022 Beijing Games.

“If you know this group, we don’t like to lose, and it definitely stings a bit,” Fillier said. “So, yeah, we just got to take what we can from this game, learn a lot, and hopefully send a message in Buffalo.”

After Fillier and Heise traded goals 16 seconds apart, the Americans blew the game open in the second period when Murphy one-timed in a pair of Heise passes. Murphy then completed her hat trick by tipping in Heise’s pass through the middle for a power-play goal 1:54 into the third period.

Edwards is all but a lock to make her Olympic debut at the Milan-Cortina Games in February.

She has already won a national championship with the Badgers, a world championship gold medal in April and was named the world championship MVP in 2024, when the U.S. lost to Canada in her tournament debut at Utica, New York.

Coach John Wroblewski credited Edwards for the composure she showed amidst all the attention.

“I think it’s just innate,” he said. “It’s Layla, she’s a ball player, she is a gamer, she’s the real deal.”

Well, not always. Edwards acknowledged being wowed a night earlier upon seeing the NBA Cavaliers post a picture on X of star Larry Nance arriving for their home game against Philadelphia wearing Edwards’ No. 10 USA hockey jersey.

“I found at dinner while I was with my family. I was like, ‘Woah. I thought it was so cool,’” Edwards said. “Born in Ohio. His dad played for the Cavs, legend. … I thought it was super cool for him to do that.”

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.