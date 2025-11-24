Heat face the Mavericks on 4-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (5-13, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Monday, 7:30…

Dallas Mavericks (5-13, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Dallas.

The Heat are 7-1 on their home court. Miami ranks third in the NBA with 19.1 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.3.

The Mavericks are 1-4 on the road. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 12.0.

The Heat make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.2%). The Heat average 109.9 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 118.9 the Heat allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Heat. Powell is averaging 32 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

P.J. Washington is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 125.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 112.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (hip), Andrew Wiggins: out (hip), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Brandon Williams: day to day (back), Anthony Davis: day to day (calf), Ryan Nembhard: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

