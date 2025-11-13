Hawks play the Jazz, look for 4th straight victory

Atlanta Hawks (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-7, 10th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Atlanta Hawks (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Utah.

Utah went 17-65 overall with a 10-31 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz averaged 25.5 assists per game on 40.3 made field goals last season.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall, 30-22 in Eastern Conference games and 19-23 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 29.6 assists per game on 43.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Taylor Hendricks: out (hamstring), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (knee), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

