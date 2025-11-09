Hall, Stankoven score in 3rd period to rally Hurricanes to 5-4 win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat…

TORONTO (AP) — Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Shawn Walker also scored for Carolina, which trailed by two midway through the second period. Brandon Bussi had 16 saves.

William Nylander scored twice, and John Tavares and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Matthew Knies had two assists and Dennis Hildeby stopped 41 shots.

The matchup was this year’s Hall of Fame game with the class of 2025 honored before puck drop ahead of Monday’s induction ceremony. Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Jennifer Botterill and Brianna Decker will be enshrined in the player category. Jack Parker and Danièle Sauvageau are set to enter as builders.

Hall tied the score 4-4 at 3:20 of the third on a rebound on the right side of the net.

Stankoven gave the Hurricanes their first lead of the night with 7:47 left as he finished off a pretty passing play with K’Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Nylander got his second of the night to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead on a power play with 59 seconds remaining in the first period.

Matthews pushed Toronto’s lead to 4-2 at 11:03 of the second with his ninth of the season.

Walker scored on a long shot from the right point through traffic to pull the Hurricanes within one with 3:09 remaining in the middle period.

Tavares played the 1,200th regular-season game of his NHL career. He joined former Toronto captain Mats Sundin, who was on hand for the Hockey Hall of Fame festivities, as the second player in franchise history to register a point when skating in the milestone contest.

Hurricanes: Host Washington on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: At Boston on Tuesday.

