Hagel scores twice as Lightning beat Rangers and extend winning streak to 7 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored twice and Jonas Johansson made 12 saves as the Tampa Bay Lighting beat the New York Rangers 4-1 Saturday to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Nick Paul and Jake Guentzel also scored and Nikita Kucherov had three assists as the Lightning ended New York’s three-game winning streak. Tampa Bay is 7-0-0 since Nov. 18 and has outscored opponents 30-10 in that span.

The Rangers heard boos from the Madison Square Garden crowd as they fell to 2-8-1 at home where they have been shut out five times and scored once on three other occasions. New York is 11-4-1 on the road.

Hagel scored at 10:53 of the opening period as his shot deflected off Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy’s skate. He made it 2-0 with his team-best 15th goal at 8:57 of the second when he slid his own rebound past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Defenseman Darren Raddysh and Kucherov assisted on both goals.

Kucherov has a nine-game points streak of four goals and 14 assists. He leads the Lightning with 32 points. Raddysh has 11 points in his last seven games.

J.T. Miller ruined Johansson’s shutout bid with his seventh goal at 17:31 of the second. Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad assisted.

AVALANCHE 7, CANADIENS 2

DENVER (AP) — Brock Nelson had two goals and two assists to reach 600 points for his career, Gabriel Landeskog also scored twice, and Colorado beat Montreal.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists for Colorado to extend his NHL goals lead to 20 and his points lead to 44.

Colorado, which had its 10-game winning streak snapped with a shootout loss at Minnesota on Friday, has a 16-game point streak (13-0-3). The Avalanche have won eight in a row at home and have just one regulation loss in 25 games (18-1-6).

Brent Burns and Devon Toews also had goals for Colorado.

Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson scored for Montreal, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

OILERS 4, KRAKEN 0

SEATTLE (AP) —Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, leading the Edmonton to a victory over Seattle.

The Oilers bounced back nicely after losing 8-3 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner made 26 saves in his second shutout of the season.

Joey Daccord stopped 21 shots for the Kraken, including eight in the first four minutes of the game. Seattle has lost three straight, two by shutout.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) —Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto beat Pittsburgh.

Ekman-Larsson extended his point streak to a career-best nine games, tied for second-longest by a defenseman in team history. He has three goals and seven assists during the streak.

Toronto won in regulation for the first time since Nov. 5. It improved to 3-6-2 in its last 11 games.

Auston Matthews, Nicolas Roy and Bobby McMann also had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly had two assists to become the third defenseman in team history with 100 multipoint games.

Toronto goaltender Dennis Hildeby, making his first start since Nov. 13, stopped 32 shots.

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby scored his 641st carer goal, passing Dave Andreychuk for 15th on the NHL list. He also had an assist and passed Mario Lemieux for most home points in team history (941) and sole possession of the seventh-most home points in league history.

JETS 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored twice and Winnipeg beat Nashville to end a four-game losing streak.

Gabriel Vilardi, Cole Perfetti and Kyle Connor also scored, and Eric Comrie made 20 saves to stop his three-game skid. Dylan Samberg had three assists, and Luke Schenn added two.

Luke Evangelista had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Nick Blankenburg also scored, and Justus Annunen made 20 saves. The Predators had won two in a row.

BRUINS 3, RED WINGS 2, SO

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout, and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday night.

Morgan Geekie scored two goals for Boston in regulation. He is tied with Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead with 20 goals this season.

Geekie’s second goal of the game came on the power play and broke a 1-1 tie in the third period.

Swayman made 24 saves through overtime, and Elias Lindholm had two assists. Casey Mittelstadt tallied Boston’s lone goal in the shootout.

Lucas Raymond scored his eighth goal for Detroit at 6:38 of the third. Raymond extended his point streak to five games.

FLYERS 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Owen Tippett scored two goals and added an assist in Philadelphia’s win over New Jersey.

The loss was the first at home for New Jersey this season. The Devils are now 9-1-1 at the Prudential Center.

Matvei Michkov scored twice in the second period and Trevor Zegras also scored to give the Flyers a 4-1 lead. Travis Konecny had two assists.

Tippett scored for the first time in eight games and Michkov led the Flyers with six shots on goal.

Philadelphia’s defense against one of the league’s top scoring teams was impressive. The Flyers blocked 23 shots in front of goalie Dan Vladar, five coming from defenseman Nick Seeler.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for the Devils and Simon Nemec and Timo Meier scored a goal apiece. Jesper Bratt contributed two assists. Nemec became the fifth defensemen in team history with six goals in a calendar month.

BLUES 1, MAMMOTH 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) —Dylan Holloway scored, Joel Hofer stopped 17 shots for his second shutout of the season and St. Louis beat Utah in the second half of back-to-back games for both teams.

Hofer has four career shutouts, also blanking the Sabres in Buffalo on Nov. 6.

The Mammoth have a seven-game road losing streak and dropped the first two games of a six-game trip. Since starting the season 8-2-0, Utah has sputtered to a 4-9-3 mark.

SABRES 3, WILD 2, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Noah Ostlund scored the winner in a shootout on Saturday night and Buffalo snapped Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak.

Beck Malenstyn and Josh Doan scored in regulation for the Sabres, while Colten Ellis stopped 22 shots.

Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for Minnesota while Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored Minnesota’s regulation goals.

Both teams converted two of their first three shootout attempts. After Minnesota’s Vladimir Tarasenko missed wide with a wrist shot, Ostlund beat Gustavsson high to seal the win for the Sabres.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, SHARKS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored twice, Carl Lindbom made 18 saves for his first NHL victory and the Vegas beat the San Jose to end a three-game losing streak.

Hertl, who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Sharks, scored the first and last goals for the Knights. He has three goals and three assists against the Sharks since arriving in Vegas.

Colton Sissons and Mitch Marner also scored for Vegas.

Lindbom improved to 1-4-2, coming up big during a game-ending 6-on-4 power play for the Sharks by making two saves.

Will Smith had two goals and William Eklund also scored for San Jose. Alex Nedeljkovic made 20 saves.

KINGS 2, CANUCKS 1, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored at 3:58 of overtime and set up Los Angeles’ regulation goal to help the Kings beat Vancouver, extending their points streak to five games.

Quinton Byfield couldn’t get his shot off on a 2-on-1 break in the extra session, creating a wild scramble that saw Kevin Lankinen end up face down in his crease, allowing Kempe to shoot into an open net for his eighth goal of the season. The play stood following a review for possible goaltender interference by Byfield.

Anze Kopitar also scored, Anton Forsberg made 19 saves. The Kings are 2-0-3 in their past five games.

Evander Kane scored for Vancouver, and Lankinen made 21 saves. The Canucks have lost five of their past six.

