Guentzel scores in OT to give Lightning 2-1 win over Oilers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 1:43 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Nick Paul, who made his season debut after recovering from offseason wrist surgery, scored for Tampa Bay with less than three minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 1-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 24 saves.

Trent Frederic scored for the Oilers 1:32 into the game while Calvin Pickard stopped 33 shots for Edmonton, which has one win in the past five games (1-3-1).

Guentzel scored the winner after skating up ice off a pass from Darren Raddysh and beating Pickard. The goal came after Vasilevskiy made back-to-back stops on Darnell Nurse and Jack Roslovic.

Frederic scored his first goal in 20 games after Emil Lilleberg turned the puck over to Leon Draisaitl, who fed Frederic open in the slot for a one-timer.

Paul tied the game with 2:32 left in regulation, taking a pass from JJ Moser at the offensive blue line, moving the puck to the net and beating Pickard high.

Edmonton entered the night with the most goals allowed in the league at five-on-five play (58), were last in the league in save percentage and allowed 20 goals combined in the previous four games. On Thursday, the Oilers allowed fewer than three goals in a game for just the sixth time in 23 games this season and only the second time since Nov. 1.

Oilers: At Florida on Saturday night.

Lightning: At Washington on Saturday night.

