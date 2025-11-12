Ja Morant sits out Grizzlies’ loss in Boston because of an ankle injury

BOSTON (AP) — Memphis star Ja Morant sat out the Grizzlies’ 131-95 los s to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday…

BOSTON (AP) — Memphis star Ja Morant sat out the Grizzlies’ 131-95 los s to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night because of a right ankle injury.

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said Morant was injured Tuesday night in a loss at New York. Morant played 34 minutes in that game, finishing with 16 points and 10 assists.

Morant appeared in five straight games following a one-game suspension Nov. 2 at Toronto for what the Grizzlies said was conduct detrimental to the team.

Ty Jerome also remained out. He has a strained right calf.

Memphis has lost seven of eight.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.